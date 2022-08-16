Elliott Management sells down SoftBank stake -FT

Adds detail from FT report, share movement

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Management has sold almost all of its remaining shares in SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T after previously investing as much as $2.5 billion, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday citing unnamed sources.

The exact size and timing of the selldown was unknown but took place earlier this year as SoftBank was hit by the tech downturn, the FT reported citing one of the unnamed sources.

SoftBank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shares of the company were down about 2% at 0425 GMT, versus a flat broader market .N225.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru and Sam Nussey in Tokyo; Editing by Neha Arora and Himani Sarkar)

