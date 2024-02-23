Elliott Management plans to spend over $1 bln on mining assets, FT reports

Adds details from the report, background from paragraph 2

Feb 23 (Reuters) - U.S. activistinvestor Elliott Management is setting up a company to invest over $1 billion to buy mining assets globally, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Elliot's new venture, called Hyperion, would have a mandate to buy across all assets, including base and precious metals and commodities used in electric vehicles, the report said. The new venture will be led by former Newcrest Mining CEO Sandeep Biswas, it added.

The mining industry is a key focus for policymakers and investors globally because it provides the critical raw materials needed for electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure.

By 2035, demand for lithium, nickel and cobalt is expected to be 23 times higher than in 2021, with copper demand doubling over the same period, a study by U.S. ratings agency S&P showed last August.

The investment management firm is also willing to leverage the $65 billion that it has under management to go after larger deals if the opportunity arises, FT reported.

Elliot Management did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

