News & Insights

US Markets

Elliott Management plans to spend over $1 bln on mining assets, FT reports

February 23, 2024 — 01:11 am EST

Written by Kanjyik Ghosh for Reuters ->

Adds details from the report, background from paragraph 2

Feb 23 (Reuters) - U.S. activistinvestor Elliott Management is setting up a company to invest over $1 billion to buy mining assets globally, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Elliot's new venture, called Hyperion, would have a mandate to buy across all assets, including base and precious metals and commodities used in electric vehicles, the report said. The new venture will be led by former Newcrest Mining CEO Sandeep Biswas, it added.

The mining industry is a key focus for policymakers and investors globally because it provides the critical raw materials needed for electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure.

By 2035, demand for lithium, nickel and cobalt is expected to be 23 times higher than in 2021, with copper demand doubling over the same period, a study by U.S. ratings agency S&P showed last August.

The investment management firm is also willing to leverage the $65 billion that it has under management to go after larger deals if the opportunity arises, FT reported.

Elliot Management did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

((Kanjyik.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.