Elliott Management builds stake in SoftBank - sources

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Management Corp has amassed a stake in SoftBank Group 9984.T and is discussing ways it could boost the value of the Japanese conglomerate, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Issues that Elliott is discussing with SoftBank include improving the decision-making process at the Vision Fund and the possibility of share buybacks by SoftBank, one of the sources added.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Elliott has built up a more than $2.5 billion stake in SoftBank.

"SoftBank always maintains constructive discussions with shareholders regarding their views on the Company and we are in complete agreement that our shares are deeply undervalued by public investors," SoftBank spokeswoman said in a statement.

"SoftBank welcomes feedback from fellow shareholders."

Elliott did not respond to Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru and Greg Rumeliotis in New York; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

