Elliott-led consortium in talks to buy Nielsen in $15 bln deal - WSJ

March 14 (Reuters) - A group of investors led by Elliott Management Corp is in talks to buy Nielsen Holdings NLSN.N in a deal that could value the U.S. market research firm at about $15 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Nielsen's shares surged 40% on the news.

Financing talks with a number of banks are progressing and a takeover deal could be completed within weeks, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://on.wsj.com/3KLv0hR)

Elliott and Nielsen did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

