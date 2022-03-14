US Markets
NLSN

Elliott-led consortium in talks to buy Nielsen in $15 bln deal - WSJ

Contributors
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Eva Mathews Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

A group of investors led by Elliott Management Corp is in talks to buy Nielsen Holdings in a deal that could value the U.S. market research firm at about $15 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Adds shares, details from report

March 14 (Reuters) - A group of investors led by Elliott Management Corp is in talks to buy Nielsen Holdings NLSN.N in a deal that could value the U.S. market research firm at about $15 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Nielsen's shares surged 40% on the news.

Financing talks with a number of banks are progressing and a takeover deal could be completed within weeks, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://on.wsj.com/3KLv0hR)

Elliott and Nielsen did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NLSN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular