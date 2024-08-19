Elliott Investment Targets Southwest: Activist Pressure Amid Airline's Struggles

Southwest Airlines (LUV) is gearing up for a boardroom battle with Elliott Investment Management, as CEO Bob Jordan rallies support from investors and employees against the activist investor's push for significant leadership changes.





Elliott, known for its aggressive tactics, is targeting the replacement of both Jordan and board chair Gary Kelly, citing Southwest's recent underperformance and its adherence to outdated business practices.





Market Overview:





Southwest Airlines is preparing for a boardroom battle with Elliott Investment Management.



Elliott seeks to replace CEO Bob Jordan and board chair Gary Kelly.



The hedge fund cites Southwest's underperformance and outdated practices as reasons for change.



Key Points:



Analysts are concerned about the impact of Elliott's changes on Southwest's brand.



Southwest has struggled post-pandemic, with rising operating costs and declining margins.



Jordan remains firm against Elliott's demands, emphasizing plans to enhance offerings.



Looking Ahead:



Southwest is working to secure support from unions and investors against Elliott.



Concessions such as adding board seats may be necessary, but Jordan is resisting.



Elliott's proposal includes a business review and a target to increase Southwest's stock price by 86%.



As Southwest resists Elliott's advances, the airline is working to secure support from unions and investors to counter a potential special shareholder meeting that could force leadership changes.Elliott's proposal includes a comprehensive business review and a goal to raise Southwest's stock price by 86% within 12 months. However, Southwest leadership argues that Elliott's approach is manipulative, and the outcome of this boardroom battle remains uncertain.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.