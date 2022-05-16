US Markets
DUK

Elliott dissolves stake in Duke Energy, discloses stake in Suncor

Contributor
Megan Davies Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters) - New York-based Elliott Investment Management, one of the world's most prominent activist investors, has dissolved its stake in Duke Energy Corp DUK.N, the firm disclosed in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Elliott owned 1 million shares at the end of the fourth quarter, according to a filing made in February. At the end of the first quarter, it no longer owned the stock, the filing made on Monday shows.

The firm also disclosed on Monday it had 10 million common shares in Canada's Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

