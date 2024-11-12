Elliott confirms big Honeywell stake, Home Deport reports Q3 beat: Morning Buzz

Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists.
1. STOCK NEWS:
- Elliott has built a $5B+ stake in Honeywell (HON) and is urging for a “simplification” of the company’s structure
- Home Depot (HD) reported upbeat Q3 results and narrowed its FY24 guidance
- Live Nation (LYV) reported mixed Q3 results
- IAC (IAC) is exploring a spinoff of its 85% ownership in Angi (ANGI) to shareholders
- Shopify (SHOP) reported upbeat Q3 revenue
2. WALL STREET CALLS:
- Nvidia (NVDA) initiated with bullish view at Redburn Atlantic
- SentinelOne (S) upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank
- Airbnb (ABNB) downgraded to Reduce at Phillip Securities
- Leerink upgraded Bristol Myers (BMY) to Outperform after AbbVie (ABBV) schizophrenia drug failure
- Ross Stores (ROST) downgraded at Citi, here’s why
3. AROUND THE WEB:
- Royal Mail has begun piloting electric delivery vehicles from Canoo (GOEV), EV says
- Pfizer (PFE) is exploring the sale of its hospital drugs unit as the drugmaker looks to divest non-core assets, Reuters reports
- Disney (DIS) is exploring fresh candidates in its search for a successor to CEO Bob Iger, WSJ reports
- Amazon (AMZN) is set to release its newest AI chips, FT says
- Exxon (XOM) CEO Darren Woods says President-elect Trump’s plan to pull U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement is a bad idea, WSJ reports
4. MOVERS:
- Altimmune (ALT) and Sea Limited (SE) increase in New York after reporting quarterly results
- Alight (ALIT) higher after reporting Q3 results and announcing a new quarterly dividend program
- Genius Sports (GENI) gains in New York after reporting Q3 results and raising its guidance for FY24
- Pagaya (PGY) and Zeta Global (ZETA) lower after reporting quarterly results
- Syndax (SNDX) falls after announcing results from its Phase 2 AUGMENT-101 trial of revumenib
5. EARNINGS/GUIDANCE:
- Tyson Foods (TSN) reported Q4 results, with CEO Donnie King commenting, “We delivered significant improvement in profitability for the fourth quarter and full year”
- Mosaic (MOS) reported Q3 results, with EPS and revenue missing consensus
- EVgo (EVGO) reported Q3 results and provided guidance for FY24
- Novavax (NVAX) reported Q3 results and cut its guidance for FY24
- Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) announced Q3 results and narrowed its guidance for FY24
INDEXES:
Near midday, the Dow was down 250.89, or 0.57%, to 44,042.24, the Nasdaq was down 47.32, or 0.25%, to 19,251.44, and the S&P 500 was down 21.53, or 0.36%, to 5,979.82.
