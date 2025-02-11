News & Insights

Markets
PSX

Elliott Calls For Strategic Overhaul At Phillips 66, Stock Up

February 11, 2025 — 09:46 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Elliott Investment Management, a major shareholder in Phillips 66 (PSX) with a $2.5 billion stake, Tuesday announced that it is pressing the company to implement significant changes to unlock value and improve performance.

In a letter to the Board of Directors, Elliott criticized Phillips 66's complex structure, weak operational efficiency, and declining investor confidence, citing a decade of underperformance compared to rivals Valero Energy and Marathon Petroleum.

The firm is urging Phillips 66 to streamline its portfolio by selling or spinning off its Midstream business, divesting its stake in CPChem, and exiting JET retail operations in Germany and Austria. Elliott also called for a renewed focus on refining profitability, arguing that the company must commit to more ambitious financial targets to close the performance gap with industry leaders.

Additionally, the letter emphasized the need for stronger corporate governance, including the appointment of independent directors and a full review of executive leadership.

Elliott warned that another year of missed targets and unfulfilled promises would be unacceptable to investors, urging the Board to take decisive action to restore credibility and unlock the company's true value.

PSX is currently trading at $128.55, up 3.92 percent or $4.84 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PSX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.