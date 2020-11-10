Elliott calls on Evergy to reengage with NextEra Energy after bid report

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Management Corp on Tuesday called on Evergy Inc EVRG.N to immediately reengage in deal talks with NextEra Energy Inc NEE.N, a day after Reuters reported that the company had turned down a roughly $15 billion all-stock bid.

"As one of Evergy's largest investors, Elliott believes that Evergy's Board must act in accordance with its fiduciary duty to immediately reengage with NextEra and fully explore the possibility of a transaction that maximizes value for Evergy's stakeholders," the activist investor said in a statement.

Elliott in January disclosed it had an economic interest of 11.3 million shares in Evergy.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

