Markets
PSA

Elliott Buys Stake In Public Storage; Nominates Six Directors

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Activist investors Elliott Associates, L.P. and Elliott International, L.P. have revealed that they have made a substantial investment in Public Storage (PSA) last week. They have also privately nominated six candidates to the PSA Board.

Elliott said it has been engaged in a private dialogue with Public Storage for more than a month.

In a letter, Elliott has outlined a set of proposals for Public Storage, including to refresh the board, form a new board committee, restore investor credibility by starting with an investor day.

"Through our time- and resource-intensive diligence process, we have concluded that Public Storage's underperformance derives from two main issues: (i) a failure to invest more aggressively in its strong asset base and (ii) lagging sales growth," Elliott said in a letter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PSA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular