Elliott builds stake in Tinder-owner Match Group -WSJ

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Elliott Investment Management has built a big stake in Match Group MTCH.O, the owner of Tinder, and plans to push the online dating company to take steps to boost its languishing stock, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Elliott has built a position of roughly $1 billion in Match, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Jose Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

