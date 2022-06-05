Elliott Associates sues LME for $456 mln over nickel trading halt - HKEX

HONG KONG, June 6 (Reuters) - Fund manager Elliott Associates has sued London Metal Exchange for $456 million following the suspension and cancellation of nickel trades on the platform in March, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd 0388.HK said on Monday.

LME and LME Clear Limited have been named as defendants in a judicial review claim filed in a UK court by Elliott Associates and Elliott International in early June, the exchange said in a filing.

(Reporting by Selena Li; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Selena.Li@thomsonreuters.com; +852 39525868;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.