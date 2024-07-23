News & Insights

Markets
TXN

Elliott Applauds Texas Instruments For Proactive Shareholder Engagement

July 23, 2024 — 08:25 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Elliott Investment Management L.P. applauded Texas Instruments (TXN) for its proactive shareholder engagement and recent capital allocation initiatives, highlighted by CEO Haviv Ilan during today's earnings call.

Elliott said it eagerly anticipates the special Capital Management event scheduled for August, where the company will outline its fab strategy and introduce a new framework for revenue and free cash flow projections.

In its letter dated May 28 to Texas Instruments' Board, Elliott expressed its support for Texas Instruments' strategy to expand its 300-mm analog semiconductor capacity, aiming to establish the largest geopolitically secure footprint globally.

Elliott maintained its confidence that the strategy will drive robust free cash flow generation in the years ahead. It values the constructive dialogue established with Texas Instruments and believes that the measures announced today will foster long-term value creation for all shareholders.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TXN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.