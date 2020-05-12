ALXN

Elliott again pushes Alexion Pharma to explore a sale

Manas Mishra Reuters
Activist investor Elliott Management on Tuesday revived its call for a sale of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, months after the company rejected the hedge fund's earlier demand.

Elliott also highlighted Alexion's $1.41 billion deal to buy Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc PTLA.O announced earlier this month, saying it erased about $1.7 billion from the company’s market capitalization in a single day.

