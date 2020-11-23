US Markets

Elliott Advisors proposes to acquire Aryzta for 0.80 Sfr per share

ZURICH, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Elliott Capital Advisors said it made a proposal to acquire all outstanding shares of Swiss-Irish bakery firm Aryzta ARYN.S for an indicative price of 0.80 Swiss francs per share.

The financing for the potential offer is available and refinancing arrangements for the company's existing debt are at a very advanced stage, Elliott said in a statement on Monday.

