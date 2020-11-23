Elliott Advisors proposes to acquire Aryzta for 0.80 Sfr per share

ZURICH, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Elliott Capital Advisors said it made a proposal to acquire all outstanding shares of Swiss-Irish bakery firm Aryzta ARYN.S for an indicative price of 0.80 Swiss francs per share.

The financing for the potential offer is available and refinancing arrangements for the company's existing debt are at a very advanced stage, Elliott said in a statement on Monday.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((silke.koltrowitz@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3638;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.