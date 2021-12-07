Markets

Elliott Advises SSE To Explore Additional Strategic Initiatives, Create Strategic Review Committee

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited has asked SSE to act expeditiously to restore investor confidence. Elliott challenged SSE to provide a detailed and credible plan to address investor concerns around SSE's corporate governance, its ability to fund growth in the long term, and its persistent undervaluation.

Elliott also advised SSE to pursue immediately: explore additional strategic initiatives, including a more ambitious disposal of Networks and a partial listing or partial disposal of Renewables; add two new independent directors with renewables experience to the Board; and create a strategic review committee composed of independent Board members.

Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited is an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P. It advises funds in its capacity as a top five investor in SSE plc.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

