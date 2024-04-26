News & Insights

Markets

Elliot Management Takes Nearly $1 Bln Stake In Anglo American- Bloomberg

April 26, 2024 — 10:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Elliot Management has built approximately $1 billion stake in mining company Anglo American (AAL.L, AAUKY.PK) over recent months, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The report said that the investment makes Elliot one of the largest shareholders of Anglo American.

The news comes after the mining company rejected BHP Group Ltd.'s (BHP) $39 billion takeover proposal, arguing that the offer "significantly undervalues Anglo American and its future prospects."

Anglo American Chairman Stuart Chambers stated in the company's rejection that copper represented "30 percent of Anglo American's total production, and with the benefit of well-sequenced and value-accretive growth options in copper and other structurally attractive products," ensuring more value creation for shareholders in the upcoming years.

Currently, Anglo American's stock is climbing 3.57 percent, to 2,651 pounds over the previous close of 2,560 on the London Stock Exchange

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.