Elliot-backed Triple Flag steady in market debut after Canada's biggest mining IPO in 9 years

TORONTO, May 20 (Reuters) - Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp TFPM.TO edged higher in its trading debut on Thursday after the Canadian mine financing company raised more than $250 million in an initial public offering, the biggest Toronto Stock Exchange mining debut since 2012.

Led by former Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO executive Shaun Usmar, Triple Flag provides up-front financing to miners in exchange for a share of future revenue or production. It holds royalty interests in Alamos Gold Inc's AGI.TO Young-Davidson mine in Ontario and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd's KL.TO Fosterville underground mine in Australia.

Triple Flag, backed by Elliot Management Corp, said proceeds would repay debt. The stock was last trading at C$15.99 compared to an offer price of $13.00.

The offering led by Bank of America Securities, Credit Suisse Group and Bank of Nova Scotia included a $37.5 million over-allotment, making it the fifth-largest metals and mining IPO in Canadian history behind Pretium Resources PVG.TO and the biggest in nine years, according to Refinitiv.

In July, Triple Flag agreed to pay $550 million to China Molybdenum Co Ltd 603993.SS (CMOC) for future production of precious metals at CMOC's Northparkes mine in Australia.

The company in December 2019 pulled a stock market launch citing difficult conditions for new listings.

(Reporting by Jeff Lewis; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

