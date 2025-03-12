ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MTG Earnings Results: $EARN Reports Quarterly Earnings

ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MTG ($EARN) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported earnings of $0.27 per share, missing estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $6,140,000, missing estimates of $7,329,210 by $-1,189,210.
ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MTG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MTG stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 1,122,092 shares (+56104600.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,428,249
- HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 705,284 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,668,980
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 491,083 shares (-54.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,250,969
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 422,317 shares (+711.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,795,738
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 368,627 shares (-84.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,440,310
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 230,775 shares (-49.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,527,730
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP removed 218,500 shares (-84.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,446,470
