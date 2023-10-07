Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (FRA:73Z) Price Target Increased by 8.07% to 9.12

The average one-year price target for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (FRA:73Z) has been revised to 9.12 / share. This is an increase of 8.07% from the prior estimate of 8.44 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.92 to a high of 11.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 61.35% from the latest reported closing price of 5.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 7.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 73Z is 0.02%, a decrease of 50.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.52% to 2,935K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 440K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 435K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 73Z by 8.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 286K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 551K shares, representing a decrease of 92.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 73Z by 52.73% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 208K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 209K shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 73Z by 6.38% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 154K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares, representing an increase of 32.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 73Z by 665.76% over the last quarter.

EMG Holdings holds 149K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

