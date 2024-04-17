Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Price Target Increased by 25.53% to 10.03

The average one-year price target for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) has been revised to 10.03 / share. This is an increase of 25.53% from the prior estimate of 7.99 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.56 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.13% from the latest reported closing price of 6.55 / share.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Declares $0.08 Dividend

On March 7, 2024 the company declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 29, 2024 will receive the payment on April 25, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $6.55 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 14.66%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 12.15%, the lowest has been 8.60%, and the highest has been 28.07%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.68 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 0.94 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 4.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.14%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 8.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EARN is 0.07%, an increase of 397.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.14% to 4,180K shares. The put/call ratio of EARN is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 506K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 453K shares, representing an increase of 10.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EARN by 0.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 487K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 334K shares, representing an increase of 31.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EARN by 28.36% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 320K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 243K shares, representing an increase of 23.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EARN by 10.64% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 310K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 212K shares, representing an increase of 31.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EARN by 32.09% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 282K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a mortgage real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage- and real estate-related assets, with a primary focus on residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or a U.S. government-sponsored enterprise. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is externally managed and advised by Ellington Residential Mortgage Management LLC, an affiliate of Ellington Management Group, L.L.C.

