Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EARN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.14% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.78, the dividend yield is 10.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EARN was $11.78, representing a -15.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.92 and a 11.55% increase over the 52 week low of $10.56.

EARN is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). EARN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.91.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the earn Dividend History page.

