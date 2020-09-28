Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 26, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EARN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that EARN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.34, the dividend yield is 9.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EARN was $11.34, representing a -5.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.99 and a 320% increase over the 52 week low of $2.70.

EARN is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). EARN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.46.

