Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EARN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that EARN has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of EARN was $12.63, representing a -5.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.30 and a 223.02% increase over the 52 week low of $3.91.

EARN is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). EARN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.64.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EARN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

