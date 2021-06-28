Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EARN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.14% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.5, the dividend yield is 9.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EARN was $12.5, representing a -10.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.92 and a 33.83% increase over the 52 week low of $9.34.

EARN is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). EARN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.

