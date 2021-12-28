Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 29, 2021

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 25, 2022. Shareholders who purchased EARN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that EARN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.77, the dividend yield is 11.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EARN was $10.77, representing a -22.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.92 and a 9.79% increase over the 52 week low of $9.81.

EARN is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). EARN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.32. Zacks Investment Research reports EARN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.97%, compared to an industry average of 1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the earn Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

