Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT said on May 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.96 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.96 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.79%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.70%, the lowest has been 8.60%, and the highest has been 28.07%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.34 (n=227).

The current dividend yield is 0.90 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.14%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EARN is 0.03%, a decrease of 23.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.30% to 3,054K shares. The put/call ratio of EARN is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.24% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is 8.16. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 17.24% from its latest reported closing price of 6.96.

The projected annual revenue for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is 18MM, a decrease of 8.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.03.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 592K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 474K shares, representing an increase of 19.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EARN by 28.06% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 433K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 471K shares, representing a decrease of 8.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EARN by 1.16% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 209K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 209K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EARN by 7.32% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 157K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 152K shares, representing an increase of 3.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EARN by 6.29% over the last quarter.

EMG Holdings holds 149K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a mortgage real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage- and real estate-related assets, with a primary focus on residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or a U.S. government-sponsored enterprise. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is externally managed and advised by Ellington Residential Mortgage Management LLC, an affiliate of Ellington Management Group, L.L.C.

