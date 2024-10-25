Ellington Residential announces ISS recommends shareholders vote for proposals

Ellington announced that Institutional Shareholder Services, or ISS, became the second leading independent proxy advisory firm, joining Glass Lewis, to recommend that shareholders of the company vote for the proposals set forth by the board of trustees of the company that would allow the company to complete its conversion to a closed-end investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, which would be treated as a regulated investment company under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

