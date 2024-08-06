Ellington Financial's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Ellington Financial Inc's 6.750% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: EFC.PRA) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.6875), with shares changing hands as low as $24.00 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.94% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, EFC.PRA was trading at a 2.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.60% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for EFC.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Ellington Financial Inc's 6.750% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Ellington Financial Inc's 6.750% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: EFC.PRA) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EFC) are up about 1.9%.

