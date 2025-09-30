Ellington Financial's Series C Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Ellington Financial Inc's 8.625% Series C Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: EFC.PRC) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.1562), with shares changing hands as low as $24.96 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.73% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, EFC.PRC was trading at a 2.00% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.99% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of EFC.PRC shares, versus EFC:

Below is a dividend history chart for EFC.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Ellington Financial Inc's 8.625% Series C Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Ellington Financial Inc's 8.625% Series C Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: EFC.PRC) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EFC) are up about 0.7%.

