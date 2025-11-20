Ellington Financial's Series B Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 7.5%

In trading on Thursday, shares of Ellington Financial Inc's 7.00% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: EFC.PRD) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.75), with shares changing hands as low as $23.01 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.96% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, EFC.PRD was trading at a 3.72% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.58% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of EFC.PRD shares, versus EFC:

Below is a dividend history chart for EFC.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Ellington Financial Inc's 7.00% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Thursday trading, Ellington Financial Inc's 7.00% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: EFC.PRD) is currently off about 1.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EFC) are up about 0.7%.

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.