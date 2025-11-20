Ellington Financial's Series B Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 7.5%

The chart below shows the one year performance of EFC.PRD shares, versus EFC:
Below is a dividend history chart for EFC.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Ellington Financial Inc's 7.00% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Thursday trading, Ellington Financial Inc's 7.00% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: EFC.PRD) is currently off about 1.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EFC) are up about 0.7%.
Also see: SPSM Videos
SOP Historical Stock Prices
AMAL Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.