EFC.PRD

Ellington Financial's Series B Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

July 24, 2025 — 03:59 pm EDT

In trading on Thursday, shares of Ellington Financial Inc's 7.00% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: EFC.PRD) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.75), with shares changing hands as low as $23.09 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.09% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, EFC.PRD was trading at a 6.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.97% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of EFC.PRD shares, versus EFC:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for EFC.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Ellington Financial Inc's 7.00% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Stock:

EFC.PRD+Dividend+History+Chart

In Thursday trading, Ellington Financial Inc's 7.00% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: EFC.PRD) is currently up about 1.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EFC) are up about 0.1%.

