Ellington Financial's Series B Preferred Stock About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 6/18/26, Ellington Financial Inc's 7.00% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: EFC.PRD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4375, payable on 6/30/26. As a percentage of EFC.PRD's recent share price of $23.28, this dividend works out to approximately 1.88%, so look for shares of EFC.PRD to trade 1.88% lower — all else being equal — when EFC.PRD shares open for trading on 6/18/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.55%, which compares to an average yield of 8.07% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of EFC.PRD shares, versus EFC:

Below is a dividend history chart for EFC.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4375 on Ellington Financial Inc's 7.00% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Stock:

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC) makes up 4.67% of the Vaneck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) which is trading higher by about 1.1% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding EFC).

In Tuesday trading, Ellington Financial Inc's 7.00% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: EFC.PRD) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EFC) are up about 0.6%.

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Further EFC.PRD Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.