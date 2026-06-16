Ellington Financial's Series B Preferred Stock About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

Below is a dividend history chart for EFC.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4375 on Ellington Financial Inc's 7.00% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Stock:
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC) makes up 4.67% of the Vaneck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) which is trading higher by about 1.1% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding EFC).
In Tuesday trading, Ellington Financial Inc's 7.00% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: EFC.PRD) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EFC) are up about 0.6%.
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Further EFC.PRD Research:
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