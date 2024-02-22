Ellington Financial Series C Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 9%

In trading on Thursday, shares of Ellington Financial Inc's 8.625% Series C Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: EFC.PRC) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.1562), with shares changing hands as low as $23.90 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.83% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, EFC.PRC was trading at a 2.48% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.49% in the "Real Estate" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for EFC.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Ellington Financial Inc's 8.625% Series C Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Thursday trading, Ellington Financial Inc's 8.625% Series C Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: EFC.PRC) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EFC) are up about 1.4%.
