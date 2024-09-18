News & Insights

Markets
EFC.PRD

Ellington Financial Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

September 18, 2024 — 01:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

On 9/20/24, Ellington Financial Inc's 7.00% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: EFC.PRD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4375, payable on 9/30/24. As a percentage of EFC.PRD's recent share price of $23.41, this dividend works out to approximately 1.87%, so look for shares of EFC.PRD to trade 1.87% lower — all else being equal — when EFC.PRD shares open for trading on 9/20/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.48%, which compares to an average yield of 7.49% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of EFC.PRD shares, versus EFC:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for EFC.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4375 on Ellington Financial Inc's 7.00% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Stock:

EFC.PRD+Dividend+History+Chart

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Wednesday trading, Ellington Financial Inc's 7.00% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: EFC.PRD) is currently up about 3.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EFC) are down about 0.8%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Cathie Wood
 IPAX market cap history
 TTSH Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EFC.PRD
EFC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.