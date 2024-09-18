Ellington Financial Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Below is a dividend history chart for EFC.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4375 on Ellington Financial Inc's 7.00% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Wednesday trading, Ellington Financial Inc's 7.00% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: EFC.PRD) is currently up about 3.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EFC) are down about 0.8%.
