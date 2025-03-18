News & Insights

Ellington Financial Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Stock About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

March 18, 2025 — 01:44 pm EDT

On 3/20/25, Ellington Financial Inc's 7.00% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: EFC.PRD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4375, payable on 3/30/25. As a percentage of EFC.PRD's recent share price of $23.81, this dividend works out to approximately 1.84%, so look for shares of EFC.PRD to trade 1.84% lower — all else being equal — when EFC.PRD shares open for trading on 3/20/25. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.35%, which compares to an average yield of 8.14% in the "REITs" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of EFC.PRD shares, versus EFC:

Below is a dividend history chart for EFC.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4375 on Ellington Financial Inc's 7.00% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Ellington Financial Inc's 7.00% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: EFC.PRD) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EFC) are up about 0.1%.

