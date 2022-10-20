Ellington Financial Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 9%

In trading on Thursday, shares of Ellington Financial Inc's 6.750% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: EFC.PRA) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.6875), with shares changing hands as low as $18.61 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.46% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, EFC.PRA was trading at a 21.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 20.83% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for EFC.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Ellington Financial Inc's 6.750% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Thursday trading, Ellington Financial Inc's 6.750% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: EFC.PRA) is currently down about 5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EFC) are off about 0.5%.

