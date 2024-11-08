Ellington Financial LLC Reports Solid Q3 2024 Earnings

Ellington Financial LLC ( (EFC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ellington Financial LLC presented to its investors.

Ellington Financial LLC is a financial services company that specializes in investing in a broad range of financial assets, including mortgage loans, mortgage-backed securities, and other strategic investments, operating primarily in the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector.

In its third quarter of 2024 financial results, Ellington Financial reported a net income attributable to common stockholders of $16.2 million, translating to $0.19 per common share. The company also declared a monthly dividend of $0.13 per common share, reflecting a dividend yield of 13.1% based on the closing stock price.

The company’s investment portfolio notably generated $44 million in net income, primarily driven by strong performances in the credit and Agency strategies, with contributions of $39.2 million and $4.8 million, respectively. The credit strategy benefited from increased origination volumes and wider gain-on-sale margins, although it faced some setbacks in its consumer loan portfolio.

Ellington Financial’s book value per common share was reported at $13.66, and the firm maintained a recourse debt-to-equity ratio of 1.8:1. The company also announced the redemption of its Series E Preferred Stock, scheduled for December 2024, as part of its strategic financial management moves.

Looking forward, Ellington Financial remains optimistic about its growth prospects, supported by a larger investment portfolio and strategic moves to replace higher-cost debt with lower-cost alternatives, which management believes will bolster adjusted distributable earnings in the coming quarters.

