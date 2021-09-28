Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th year that EFC the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.81, the dividend yield is 9.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EFC was $18.81, representing a -4.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.60 and a 56.62% increase over the 52 week low of $12.01.

EFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) and CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE). EFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.11. Zacks Investment Research reports EFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13.8%, compared to an industry average of 4.3%.

