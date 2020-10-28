Dividends
Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2020

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that EFC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.68, the dividend yield is 8.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EFC was $12.68, representing a -33.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.12 and a 291.26% increase over the 52 week low of $3.24.

EFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) and Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH). EFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.36. Zacks Investment Research reports EFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -17.95%, compared to an industry average of -4.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EFC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EFC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have EFC as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust DJ Select MicroCap ETF (FDM)
  • SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMLV with an decrease of -6.14% over the last 100 days. FDM has the highest percent weighting of EFC at 10000%.

