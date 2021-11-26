Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 27, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that EFC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.68, the dividend yield is 10.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EFC was $17.68, representing a -9.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.60 and a 24.16% increase over the 52 week low of $14.24.

EFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) and CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP). EFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.46. Zacks Investment Research reports EFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13.19%, compared to an industry average of 8.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the efc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EFC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EFC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSLV with an increase of 10.12% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EFC at 1.03%.

