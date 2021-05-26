Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.14% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $18.8, the dividend yield is 9.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EFC was $18.8, representing a -2.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.35 and a 88% increase over the 52 week low of $10.

EFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) and CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP). EFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.2. Zacks Investment Research reports EFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.21%, compared to an industry average of 8.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EFC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EFC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EFC as a top-10 holding:

First Trust DJ Select MicroCap ETF (FDM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FDM with an increase of 24.78% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EFC at 1.29%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.