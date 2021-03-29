Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th year that EFC the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.16, the dividend yield is 7.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EFC was $16.16, representing a -4.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $17 and a 339.13% increase over the 52 week low of $3.68.

EFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) and CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE). EFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.3. Zacks Investment Research reports EFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.37%, compared to an industry average of 2.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EFC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EFC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EFC as a top-10 holding:

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMLV with an increase of 46.54% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EFC at 1.07%.

