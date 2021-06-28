Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 66.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $19.44, the dividend yield is 9.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EFC was $19.44, representing a -0.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.60 and a 80.5% increase over the 52 week low of $10.77.

EFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) and Discover Financial Services (DFS). EFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.2. Zacks Investment Research reports EFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.59%, compared to an industry average of 7%.

