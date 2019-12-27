Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 27, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that EFC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.47, the dividend yield is 9.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EFC was $18.47, representing a -2.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.89 and a 22.89% increase over the 52 week low of $15.03.

EFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY). EFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.41. Zacks Investment Research reports EFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 26.24%, compared to an industry average of 1.6%.

