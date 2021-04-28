Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 29, 2021

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 40% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $18.36, the dividend yield is 9.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EFC was $18.36

EFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) and CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP). EFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.3. Zacks Investment Research reports EFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2.76%, compared to an industry average of 3.7%.

