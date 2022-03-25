Ellington Financial (EFC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.00, changing hands as high as $18.03 per share. Ellington Financial Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EFC's low point in its 52 week range is $15.68 per share, with $19.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.98.

