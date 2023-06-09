Ellington Financial (EFC) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Ellington Financial said on June 7, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.15 per share ($1.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 25, 2023.

At the current share price of $13.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.62%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.75%, the lowest has been 7.15%, and the highest has been 39.39%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.66 (n=201).

The current dividend yield is 0.78 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -6.54. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 327 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ellington Financial. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EFC is 0.15%, an increase of 2.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.33% to 39,015K shares. The put/call ratio of EFC is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.74% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ellington Financial is 14.38. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $16.28. The average price target represents an increase of 8.74% from its latest reported closing price of 13.22.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ellington Financial is 153MM, an increase of 32.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.88.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,610K shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,263K shares, representing an increase of 7.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFC by 3.72% over the last quarter.

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors holds 2,295K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,278K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFC by 0.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,099K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,573K shares, representing an increase of 25.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFC by 21.56% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,324K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,315K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFC by 3.82% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,240K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,056K shares, representing an increase of 14.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFC by 89.78% over the last quarter.

Ellington Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ellington Financial invests in a diverse array of financial assets, including residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer loans, collateralized loan obligations, non-mortgage and mortgage-related derivatives, equity investments in loan origination companies, and other strategic investments. Ellington Financial is externally managed and advised by Ellington Financial Management LLC, an affiliate of Ellington Management Group, L.L.C.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.