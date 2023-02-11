Ellington Financial (EFC) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Ellington Financial said on February 7, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.15 per share ($1.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2023 will receive the payment on March 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $13.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.22%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.44%, the lowest has been 7.15%, and the highest has been 39.39%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.62 (n=186).

The current dividend yield is 0.77 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -2.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.76% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ellington Financial is $14.95. The forecasts range from a low of $13.89 to a high of $16.28. The average price target represents an increase of 9.76% from its latest reported closing price of $13.62.

The projected annual revenue for Ellington Financial is $153MM, an increase of 11,691.22%. The projected annual EPS is $1.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 326 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ellington Financial. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 4.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EFC is 0.15%, a decrease of 0.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.18% to 37,524K shares. The put/call ratio of EFC is 12.99, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,164K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,958K shares, representing an increase of 4.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFC by 17.25% over the last quarter.

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors holds 2,601K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,639K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFC by 13.73% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,068K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,122K shares, representing a decrease of 2.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFC by 19.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,573K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,573K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFC by 19.18% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 1,321K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,315K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFC by 42.23% over the last quarter.

Ellington Financial Background Information

Ellington Financial invests in a diverse array of financial assets, including residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer loans, collateralized loan obligations, non-mortgage and mortgage-related derivatives, equity investments in loan origination companies, and other strategic investments. Ellington Financial is externally managed and advised by Ellington Financial Management LLC, an affiliate of Ellington Management Group, L.L.C.

