Is Ellington Financial a Buy as Earnings Improve but Costs Rise Now?

Ellington Financial Inc. EFC has strengthened its income case as adjusted distributable earnings cover the dividend by a wider margin. Portfolio growth, steady credit performance and a larger contribution from Longbridge Financial are broadening the company’s earnings base.

That progress comes with a higher cost structure and continued exposure to funding markets, credit spreads and securitization conditions. The balance of improving coverage and persistent volatility points to a measured investment stance.

EFC’s Earnings Coverage Builds a Stronger Case

First-quarter adjusted distributable earnings reached 55 cents per share, well above the 39-cent quarterly dividend run rate. The result reflected high portfolio yields, steady credit performance and an outsized contribution from Longbridge.

Management raised its quarterly adjusted distributable earnings guidance to around 45 cents per share. That level remains above the current dividend run rate and supports the near-term income outlook, though quarterly results can vary with market conditions.

Longbridge Expands Ellington Financial’s Profit Mix

Longbridge generated $57.5 million of net income and $25.4 million of adjusted distributable earnings in the first quarter. Its portfolio increased 13% sequentially to $695.1 million.

The segment adds reverse mortgage originations, securitization gains, servicing income and mortgage servicing rights to EFC’s traditional investment portfolio. This broader mix can reduce reliance on any single earnings source, although gain-on-sale margins remain sensitive to execution conditions.

EFC’s Funding Flexibility Supports Deployment

EFC ended the first quarter with $1.92 billion of unencumbered assets, including $163.2 million in cash and cash equivalents. Its recourse debt-to-equity ratio was 1.9X, while 30% of recourse borrowings were long-term and non-mark-to-market.

That liquidity and funding mix provide room to expand higher-yielding loan strategies and absorb market volatility. The adjusted long credit portfolio rose 4% sequentially to $4.27 billion, led by continued deployment across residential and commercial credit assets.

Rising Costs Limit Ellington Financial’s Upside

Total expenses climbed from $57.1 million in the second quarter of 2025 to about $80.4 million in the first quarter of 2026. The latest period included $19.2 million of incentive fees, along with higher compensation, servicing and transaction-related costs.

Those expenses support a larger portfolio and the expanding Longbridge platform, but they also raise the bar for operating leverage. If asset yields, origination margins or securitization gains weaken, cost growth could absorb more of the benefit from higher income.

EFC’s Valuation Reflects a Mixed Risk-Reward

EFC trades at 6.65X forward 12-month earnings, below the Zacks sub-industry multiple of 7.44X and its five-year median of 7.47X. Its 11.75% dividend yield adds to the income appeal, but the discount also reflects book-value and market sensitivity.



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Mortgage REIT peers offer different exposures. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. NLY combines Agency, residential credit and mortgage servicing rights strategies, while AGNC Investment Corp. AGNC is primarily focused on Agency mortgage-backed securities. EFC’s broader credit and reverse mortgage mix can support returns, but it also introduces more credit and execution risk.

EFC’s Hold Signal and Weak Style Scores

The bottom line is that EFC’s improving dividend coverage, portfolio growth and Longbridge diversification are constructive, while rising costs and sensitivity to rates, spreads and property values limit the case for a more aggressive view.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). It also has a VGM Score of F, a Value Score of F, a Growth Score of F and a Momentum Score of C. The Rank points to balanced near-term prospects, while the weak Style Scores suggest that the stock does not currently stand out across the core value, growth and combined style factors.

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Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.